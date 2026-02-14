SAD chief appoints new Nawanshahr assembly seat in-charge

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday appointed party leader Sukhdeep Singh Sukhar as the in-charge of the Nawanshahr assembly constituency.

Badal said Sukhar, as the district president, worked tirelessly in the Nawanshahr constituency to strengthen the party's roots there immensely.

"We take great pride in him and are confident that he will continue to work steadfastly with the same diligence and determination to take Shiromani Akali Dal to new heights," Badal said in a post on X. PTI CHS SKY SKY