SAD chief Badal appears before Akal Takht jathedar, submits explanation

Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appeared before the Akal Takht jathedar in Amritsar and submitted his explanation on rebel Akali leaders' accusations.

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on July 15 had asked the SAD president to appear in person before the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, to submit a written explanation within 15 days on rebel leaders' allegations that "he did not represent the sentiments of the panth".

Badal, who was accompanied by party leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Balwinder Singh Bhundar, first offered prayers at the Golden Temple and thereafter he appeared before the Akal Takht jathedar.

After the Akal Takht jathedar summoned Badal for his explanation, the SAD chief had earlier said he would appear before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs as a devout Sikh.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar on Wednesday, the Akal Takht jathedar said Badal submitted his explanation.

He further said five Singh Sahibans (five Sikh high priests) will discuss Badal's explanation in coming days.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, who was also present there, said the SGPC, which is the apex gurdwara body, also submitted its clarification to the Akal Takht jathedar.

However, Badal did not speak to the media.

The rebel SAD leaders including Prem Singh Chandumajra and Bibi Jagir Kaur had appeared before the jathedar of the Akal Takht on July 1 and apologised for the "mistakes" committed when their party was in power in the state between 2007 and 2017.

Thereafter, the jathedar summoned Badal to appear before the Akal Takht to give a written explanation.

The jathedar had also asked the SGPC to give clarification regarding the accusations levelled by some rebel Akali leaders about spending Rs 90 lakh on advertisements.

While appearing before the Akal Takht on July 1, the rebel leaders had handed the apology letter to the jathedar at the Akal Takht secretariat at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

The leaders had sought forgiveness for the "four mistakes" during the former SAD regime between 2007 and 2017, including the failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2007 blasphemy case.

They had also held Badal, who was the deputy chief minister at that time, responsible for the "mistakes".

Among the prominent leaders who have raised a banner of revolt against Badal are former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur, all of whom had earlier presented themselves before the Akal Takht jathedar.

Their letter had referred to the 2015 sacrilege incidents, saying the then Akali government could not ensure punishment to the guilty in these cases.

The letter had also mentioned the 2007 blasphemy case which was registered against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for allegedly imitating the tenth Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh at Salabatpura in 2007.

The letter had claimed that Badal allegedly used his influence to ensure that the Dera chief was pardoned in the blasphemy case.

The rebel leaders had also alleged in their letter that the SGPC had spent nearly Rs 90 lakh on advertisements in newspapers to justify the decision of pardoning the Dera chief.

In 2015, the Akal Takht pardoned the Dera chief in the blasphemy case based on a written apology. However, bowing to pressure from the Sikh community and hardliners, it annulled its decision.