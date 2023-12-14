SAD chief Badal seeks apology for 2015 sacrilege incidents

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday sought an apology for the sacrilege incidents that took place during the Akali regime in 2015.

Advertisment

He also tendered an apology for not being able to catch culprits involved in the sacrilege incidents.

Reacting to the development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said apology is only for mistakes, not for "crimes", while Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the Akali leader was attempting to reclaim his lost ground with the apology.

Badal's apology came on the occasion of his party's 103rd foundation day.

Advertisment

He also appealed to dissident Akali leaders to shun their differences to come under one flag.

The SAD chief was addressing a gathering at gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbaksh Singh at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, in Amritsar.

The sacrilege incidents, including the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib and torn pages of the holy book found scattered at Bargari, took place in Faridkot in 2015.

Advertisment

These incidents had led to protests in Faridkot. In the police firing at anti-sacrilege protesters in October 2015, two persons were killed in Behbal Kalan while some people were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot.

Badal said that his late father Parkash Singh Badal had the biggest pain of his life that the sacrilege incidents took place when he was the chief minister of the state.

His father had the pain that he was not given the chance to catch the culprits of the sacrilege cases, said Badal.

Advertisment

He said several forces joined hands to play politics over this issue and a pressure was built to handover the case to the CBI so that the then Akali government could not hold the inquiry to catch the culprits.

Later, in a post on X, Badal said, "Submitting myself to the Guru's will in the precinct of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest religio-temporal seat of the Sikh quom, I sincerely and unconditionally seek forgiveness of the Khalsa Panth that heinous act of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji happened during Akali govt." While addressing the gathering in Amritsar, Badal said, "Being the SAD president, I want to apologise with my head bowed before the Akal Takht if we hurt anybody during our government or otherwise. If during our government sacrilege incidents took place, it is the sentiment of the public that it was the 'Panthic' government, yes it was." "We apologise that we could not catch the culprits. But we promise that we will put the real culprits behind bars and expose those who played politics over the same," said Badal.

"I also pray on behalf of Parkash Singh Badal, my party leadership and party workers that we apologise with bowed heads for any mistake committed intentionally or unintentionally," he stated with folded hands.

Advertisment

Badal also appealed to dissident Akali leaders to shun their differences to come under one flag as he sought an apology if he had hurt anyone of them.

"Those who have 'Panthic' thinking, who have Shiromani Akali Dal in their hearts and blood, Shiromani Akali Dal is only one and those factions which want to divide, I want to tell them that there is a strength in unity.

"If anybody is hurt with my words or that of our leadership, I seek an apology. I appeal to everyone to come under one flag as injustices are being committed against our community," said Badal without naming any one.

Advertisment

"I fervently appeal to all those who may have left Shiromani Akali Dal for whatever reason including any possible mistake or injustice committed against them by anyone including me or Badal sahab or by anyone else in the party.

"Only a united Khalsa Panth under a united Akali flag can defeat the massive challenge posed by the enemies of the Panth and Punjab. I appeal to all of you to respond to my appeal for a homecoming," Badal posted on X.

Reacting to Badal's apology, Congress leader Bajwa said, "The real traits of the Badals have already been exposed. The people of Punjab wouldn't accept his apology now." "Sukhbir Singh Badal should also have told the Sikh Sangat about who ordered the police to fire on the peacefully protesting Sikhs in Behbal Kalan village of Kotkapura," said Bajwa.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan dubbed Badal's apology as a "desperate act necessitated by near-extinct SAD's political compulsions".

"There can never be any pardon for an act of treason with the pious Guru Granth Sahib," said Sandhwan who is an MLA from Kotkapura seat.

The then SAD-BJP government had handed over the three cases -- theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from a Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara, putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, and torn pages of the holy book found at Bargari -- to the CBI for probe.

The previous Congress government, however, had handed over the probe to an SIT of the state police in September 2018 after the state Assembly passed a resolution withdrawing consent to the CBI to investigate these cases, noting lack of progress in the investigation. PTI CHS VSD KVK KVK