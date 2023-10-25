SAD chief Badal seeks extension in registration of votes for SGPC polls

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday urged Justice S S Saron (retired), chief commissioner of the gurdwara elections, to extend the period for registration of votes for polls to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee by three months.

The SAD president met the chief commissioner and apprised him of the problems being faced by members of the Sikh community in registering their votes. He also submitted a memorandum to Saron.

In a party statement, Badal said a large section of the electorate, which is from the rural areas, had been busy harvesting their paddy crop during the last month and were now preparing their fields to sow the wheat crop.

He said this was also a period during which the 'Bandi Chhor Divas' is observed.

"Subsequently, during the second half of December, the Sikh community observes the Shahidi Pandarwara to mark the supreme sacrifices of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh as well as Mata Gujri," Badal said.

"As per the present guidelines, prospective voters are required to submit a photocopy of their Aadhaar card or voter identity card. They also have to submit their forms physically in the revenue offices," the SAD leader added.

It is difficult for more than 60 lakh prospective voters to go to the revenue offices to submit their forms individually, he said, adding that in many villages, photocopy and photography facilities were not available.

"Considering all these issues, the time period for registration of votes should be extended by three months," Badal said.

The process for updating the electoral rolls for the general house elections of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee is underway. PTI CHS IJT IJT