SAD claims 'massive response' to its membership drive in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) The parliamentary board of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday reviewed the progress of its ongoing membership drive, claiming that the initiative has drawn "massive response" from the Punjabi people.

Sharing details, senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the party issued 33 lakh slips for its membership drive of which 10 lakh have been received back at the party head office, while the remaining are likely to be received on Friday, the last day of the drive.

The party would review the progress of the drive and take decisions accordingly, Cheema said.

In the next course of action, SAD district observers would oversee the election of circle and district delegates, who in turn would elect the state delegates after which the new president of the party would be elected in due course, Cheema said.

The SAD leader also disclosed that the party has asked its leaders and cadres to file their claims for the SGPC elections for which March 15 is the last date.

On the Ludhiana West assembly by-election and zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls, the SAD leader said the party would contest these elections.

AAP announced its candidate (for the bypoll) early only to fulfil the wish of its party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to get nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, Cheema claimed. PTI CHS ARI