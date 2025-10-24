SAD claims Tarn Taran SSP lodged 'false FIRs' against party leaders; demands her transfer

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday filed a complaint with the Punjab chief electoral officer, accusing Tarn Taran SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal of using police to lodge false FIRs against the party leadership and cadre to stop them from campaigning for the bypoll.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14. The assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler, in his complaint, alleged that the local police administration was being "misused" by the ruling AAP in the Tarn Taran bypoll.

He claimed that he had earlier complained against the posting of two deputy superintendents of police in Tarn Taran before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, but no action had been taken in the matter.

Multiple "false or politically" motivated FIRs had been recently registered against leaders and workers of SAD, Kler claimed.

He alleged that in most FIRs, the SAD leaders were "falsely" named, indicating a "deliberate design to harass, silence, and restrict the opposition's campaign activity".

The SAD leader asserted that free, fair and impartial elections were not possible if the police were being "misused" against one political party.

He demanded the immediate transfer of the senior superintendent of police and the two DSPs from Taran Taran or restrict their role in election-related policing to prevent influence or bias. PTI CHS NSD NSD