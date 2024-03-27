SAD fighting LS polls on principles to safeguard Punjab's interests: Sukhbir Badal

Mansa/Budhlada (Punjab), Mar 27 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday appealed to people to support their own regional party which was taking on all Delhi-based parties by contesting the Lok Sabha elections on principles to safeguard the interests of Punjab.

Advertisment

The SAD chief made the appeal while touring the Mansa and Budhlada assembly constituencies as part of Punjab Bachao Yatra. He was accompanied by Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Asserting that the SAD is the only regional party in the fray, Sukhbir Badal said, "We are fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party which have no agenda for Punjab.

"Only the SAD can protect your rights," he said.

Advertisment

He also highlighted how both the Congress and AAP governments had taken Punjab back by decades, and claimed that Punjab had suffered during the last seven years.

"Look around you, all development works including the AIIMS institute, thermal plant, refinery university, airport or road infrastructure, all of it came about during the SAD government tenure. Both the Congress and AAP have nothing to show as an achievement," he said.

Speaking during the yatra, Harsimrat Kaur said, "The SAD is determined to take the voice of Punjabis to Delhi. This is the only way to resolve all our issues." She asserted that the SAD alone was capable of taking up the issues of Punjab and ensuring justice was done to Punjabis.

Advertisment

Asserting that Delhi-based parties were not loyal towards Punjabis, she said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his ministerial colleagues were busy playing a game of one-upmanship to please their "boss" Arvind Kejriwal by indulging in "drama" exercises in the national capital.

"Punjabis meanwhile are in the grip of a drug menace and are even dying due to large scale prevalence of hooch but nothing has been done to resolve these issues," she alleged.

The Bathinda MP also highlighted how earlier the Congress party had "befooled" the people of the state.

"You were promised a complete loan waiver and 'ghar ghar naukari'. However, nothing of this sort happened. Instead Congressmen resorted to looting Punjab and bankrupted corporations by indulging in corruption by giving orders for fabricating bus bodies outside the state," she alleged. PTI CHS KVK KVK