SAD flags threat to Majithia's life inside jail, seeks Punjab governor's intervention

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday met Punjab Governor here, alleging that the state government had done "nothing concrete" to safeguard the life of jailed party leader Bikram Singh Majithia despite intelligence inputs indicating a threat to his life.

The SAD appealed to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to issue necessary directions to ensure the security of Majithia, a former minister, saying it had no faith in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to take effective steps in this regard.

In a representation submitted to the governor, senior SAD leaders flagged what they described as a "grave threat" to Majithia's life and alleged violations of his fundamental rights.

Majithia is currently lodged in Nabha jail in Patiala. He was arrested in June last year in a disproportionate assets case by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. He is the brother-in-law of former chief minister and SAD supremo Sukhbir Badal.

The SAD delegation comprising Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, and Ganieve Kaur Majithia said in the representation, "Nothing concrete was being done to safeguard the life of Majithia and that of his family members, despite the directions of the high court following central intelligence inputs that he was likely to be targeted for elimination by the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)".

The leaders alleged that additional cameras were being installed inside Majithia's prison cell as an "eyewash" and in further violation of his rights. They said there was no need for the additional cameras as multiple cameras had already been installed to monitor his every movement.

They claimed there was an attempt to install a camera facing the washroom and the toilet, allegedly with the intention of recording him without his clothes and turban or parna, which they said amounted to an invasion of privacy and hurt religious sentiments.

The representation said on January 1, two DIGs visited Majithia in jail and informed him that they had inputs that he would be targeted inside the jail premises by terror outfit BKI.

It said "when the jail superintendent remained silent on this issue despite being asked, Majithia informed the chief judicial magistrate about the danger to his life".

It further claimed even Majithia's counsel was not given details about the threat to the senior leader's life, but "shockingly the intelligence inputs were circulated in the media, drawling parallels with the circumstances preceding the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala after his security was withdrawn.

The SAD also alleged that during Majithia's wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia's, visit to the Nabha jail on January 15, cameras were installed to monitor the meeting. "There is a grave apprehension that the cameras have mikes", the SAD said.

During their meeting with the governor, the SAD delegation also brought up the issue of Punjab Kesari, the newspaper group which has claimed that it was being targeted with multiple raids by enforcement authorities, and accused the Bhagwant Mann dispensation of muzzling the media.

The SAD delegation urged the governor to intervene "to stop the attack on the freedom of the press by the Aam Aadmi Party government which was intimidating the Punjab Kesari Group with raids on its presses and associate business".

It said the Punjab Kesari Group was being subjected to a witchhunt since October 21, 2025, following publication of a news item regarding allegations by the opposition pertaining to the national convener of AAP.

It claimed all advertisements to the Punjab Kesari Group were stopped on November 2 and in January, raids were conducted at its printing presses as well as a hotel owned by the group in Jalandhar.

Asserting that such acts undermined democracy, it appealed to the governor to take necessary steps to ensure democracy was not undermined.

The Punjab government issued an official statement on Thursday, categorically rejecting the Punjab Kesari group's allegations. PTI SUN RHL