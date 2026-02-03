SAD leader Majithia walks out of Nabha jail after bail in DA case

Patiala, Feb 3 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday walked out of the New Nabha jail here, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a disproportionate assets case.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia from his Amritsar residence on June 25 last year in the disproportionate assets case allegedly involving the laundering of Rs 540 crore of drug money.

Majithia's supporters gathered outside the jail to welcome Majithia and raised slogans in favour of the SAD. The supporters showered flower petals over him.

The Akali leader's wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, was also present and thanked God and the Supreme Court.

"This is the victory of truth. The government had forgotten that there is God above," she told reporters.

Tight security arrangements have been made outside the jail. Majithia's supporters could be seen bringing sweet boxes.

Outside his residence in Amritsar, Majithia's supporters gathered, distributed sweets and danced to the beats of a 'dhol'.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

A top court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on Monday passed the order granting bail to Majithia, while hearing his plea challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order of December 4, which denied him bail in the case.