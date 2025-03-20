SAD leader Sukhbir Badal appeals to party workers to stand with farmers

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal appealed to his party workers on Thursday to stand with farmers and not allow the AAP government in the state to "suppress" them and their democratic movement.

In a statement issued here, Badal said, "It is for the first time in the history of the state and country that farmer leaders have been called for talks by the state and central governments and then arrested.

"The AAP government has also gone back on its commitment to engage with the farmers to find a resolution to their grievances. I appeal to Akali workers to fight this suppression and stand in solidarity with the Annadaata." The Punjab Police detained several farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, in Mohali on Wednesday as they were returning after a meeting with a central delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chandigarh.

Police also evicted the agitating farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites, which were blocked for more than a year, and dismantled the temporary structures and stages put up there using JCB machines.

Badal alleged that the "high handedness" against the farmers, including the "arrest" of their leaders, forcible clearance of the "dharna" sites at Shambu and Khanauri and "suppression" of their democratic voice, occurred because Punjab has been "overtaken by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and the latter's cronies".

"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the council of ministers have been reduced to the status of rubber stamps. Kejriwal has taken over as the real chief minister of Punjab and it is under his orders that these atrocities have been inflicted against the farmers," the former deputy chief minister alleged.

Asserting that Punjab "suffered" during the tenure of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who allegedly made false promises, Badal said, "The AAP government is doing the same. Forget farmers, they have betrayed each and every section of the society -- be it trade and industry, women, weaker sections or the youth." He said the situation has become such that it seems there is no government in Punjab.

"Gangsters have taken over the state and the drug mafia has been given a free hand to operate at will," Badal alleged.

Another SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of colluding with the BJP-led Centre in "backstabbing" the farmers and their cause, and said if Mann is really serious about mitigating the sufferings of farmers, he should give his approval to a minimum support price (MSP) for all 22 crops as promised. PTI CHS RC