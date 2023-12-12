SAD leadership initiates 'akhand path' to mark party's 103rd foundation day

Amritsar, Dec 12 (PTI) Senior SAD leadership led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal initiated 'akhand path' (continuous recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbaksh Singh at the Akal Takht Sahib here on Tuesday to mark the party's 103rd foundation day on December 14.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president along with his party's senior leaders performed 'joda sewa' by cleaning the shoes of the devotees besides washing the utensils at the 'langar' hall.

They also listened to 'kirtan' here.

Badal told the media that the entire rank and file of the SAD as well as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) would engage in religious service at Darbar Sahib for the next two days to mark the party's 103rd anniversary.

He added that this would culminate with the 'bhog' ceremony of the 'akhand path' followed by 'kirtan' and 'ardas' on December 14.

Asserting that he was overwhelmed by the response of the party rank and file towards the programme, he said the SAD had steadfastly performed this duty assiduously for the last 103 years and would continue to do so in future as well.

"We will continue to serve the 'quom' (community) Punjab and Punjabis and stand up against repression in all its forms," Badal added. PTI JMS CHS AS AS