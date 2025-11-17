SAD moves ECI over 'fake FIRs', arrest of workers in Tarn Taran; seeks independent probe

Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging the AAP-led Punjab government registered "fake FIRs" and carried out "politically motivated arrests" of its workers in the November 11 Tarn Taran bypoll.

It urged the poll panel to order an independent probe by an election observer into all FIRs registered immediately after the bypoll result was declared.

In a written complaint, senior SAD vice-president and former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema accused the state government of "gross misuse of state machinery" despite repeated objections raised with the poll panel and its observers.

Cheema thanked the Election Commission of India (ECI) for transferring two deputy superintendents of police and an SHO, and suspending the Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP), but alleged that "harassment of Akali workers continued unabated." Sarpanches, municipal councillors, former councillors and traders were "openly threatened" to support the ruling party's candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu, he alleged.

The SAD leader claimed that several party leaders were detained on polling day, while police conducted raids at the homes of others, "humiliating their families".

These incidents were reported verbally to the SSP, the returning officer and the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, he said.

Cheema alleged that after the transfer and suspension of senior police officials by the ECI, the ruling party treated it as a "challenge" and targeted Akali leaders who refused to yield to pressure. He cited FIR No. 0261, registered at Tarn Taran City police station on November 15, a day before the Model Code of Conduct was officially lifted.

He further said that SAD had submitted a complaint on November 6 with evidence that certain police personnel were trailing the candidate's daughter in a vehicle with a fake number plate.

"Instead of acting on the complaint, police retaliated by implicating the complainants and arresting leaders, including Nachattar Singh," he alleged.

Cheema urged the ECI to order an independent probe by an election observer into all FIRs registered immediately after the results, warning that failure to act would "erode public trust" in the poll panel and set a "dangerous precedent." The SAD leader alleged the state government was trying to intimidate the public and create an impression that the ECI's authority ends with the polling process.

He demanded a high-level independent inquiry and strict action against AAP and the officers involved to restore public confidence in the ECI.