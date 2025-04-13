SAD must answer questions swirling around it before pointing fingers: Jakhar

Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal, asking it to engage in self-reflection before casting aspersions on others.

His remark came a day after Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was re-elected as the SAD president, claimed a "conspiracy was hatched" to finish off the party and its leadership. Badal had also claimed the conspiracy began after the SAD walked out of the NDA in 2020.

Dismissing the Akali Dal's allegations against the BJP as unfounded, Jakhar called on the former ally to confront its own shortcomings.

"Before pointing fingers, the Akali Dal must answer the questions swirling around it. Its leaders owe the people clarity about their actions," he said.

Only then should they presume to critique others, the BJP leader added.

Badal returned to the helm of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday after being re-elected as party chief. The 62-year-old former deputy chief minister was first elected the party president in 2008.

Jakhar further condemned the Akali Dal's recent actions, accusing it of undermining the authority of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs. He described these moves as a "profound betrayal" that has deeply hurt the sentiments of Punjabis.

Reflecting on the Akali Dal's legacy, Jakhar noted the party was founded to champion 'Panthic' interests and safeguard Punjab's ethos.

"Yet today, its leaders have sacrificed those ideals at the altar of narrow, self-serving ambitions," he lamented.

At a time when Punjab grapples with sensitive challenges, he criticised the Akali leadership for "fixating on consolidating power" for a select few rather than addressing the pressing concerns of the people.