'Sad national flag couldn't be hoisted at Delhi CM's residence,' says Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Thursday said she was sad because the national flag could not be hoisted at the CM residence because of his imprisonment.

In a post on X, Sunita Kejriwal said that the "dictatorship" can put an elected chief minister in the jail but it cannot stop "patriotism" in his heart.

"Today the tricolour was not hoisted at the CM residence. It is very sad. This dictatorship can keep an elected Chief Minister in jail, but how can it stop the patriotism in the heart …," she wrote in Hindi.

AAP minister Atishi said Kejriwal was falsely framed.

"Today is Independence Day, when India got freedom from British dictatorship in 1947. Hundreds of freedom fighters faced lathicharge, went to jail and sacrificed their lives – to get us this freedom.

"They would not have even imagined in their dreams that one day, in independent India, an elected Chief Minister would be framed in a false case and kept in jail for months," she wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

"Let us pledge on this Independence Day that we will continue to fight against dictatorship till our last breath," she added.

The AAP supremo is in Tihar Jail in connection with excise policy-linked money laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. In June, he was arrested by the CBI from the jail.

The chief minister of Delhi has already got a bail in the excise policy case registered by the ED. He is yet to get a bail in the CBI case.