SAD objects appointment of 'non-Sikh' administrator of Takht Hazur Sahib board in Maharashtra

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday objected the appointment of a non-Sikh person as an administrator of the gurdwara board of Takht Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, Nanded in Maharashtra.

Badal called it “a part of a dangerous ideological assault on separate Sikh identity.” “This is a continuation of the persistent attacks on and interference in the internal religious affairs of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).” In separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Badal called for immediate reversal of the decision and sought appointment of a fully practising Sikh from among the bureaucrats as the administrator.

In a statement, Badal also urged the central government and the Maharashtra government to show greater sensitivity to Sikh sentiments.

On Sunday, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami too had raised his objection to the appointment in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and had demanded its rollback.

Dhami had said the appointment of a “non-Sikh” as the administrator of the gurdwara board was not in accordance with Sikh sentiments and 'maryada' (code of conduct).

There is big resentment among the Sikh community against this decision, Dhami had said.