Sad over loss of lives in road accident in Madhya Pradesh: President Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she was sad to know about the loss of lives in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Advertisment

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

As many as 13 people were charred to death as a private bus caught fire after colliding with a dumper on the Guna-Aaron Road in Madhya Pradesh at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

"The news of death of several people in a road accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, is sad. I express my deep condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI AKV MNK AKV MNK MNK