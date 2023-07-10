SAD sub-committee holds consultative session on UCC with members of minority communities

Chandigarh, Jul 10 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday held a consultative session with members of the Muslim and Christian communities to take note of their views on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Advertisment

The minority community leaders said the recommendations of the 21st Law Commission should be taken into account before taking any decision on the matter, a SAD statement said.

"The Muslim and Christian community members while appreciating the effort being taken by the SAD to take all stakeholders into account while formulating its view on the UCC, expressed surprise as to how the matter was being taken up afresh by the 22nd Law Commission even though the 21st Law Commission had during its recommendations asserted that the UCC was neither feasible nor desirable," the statement said.

However, they said that a more detailed opinion could be formed on the matter once the central government releases the draft of the proposed UCC, according to the party statement.

Advertisment

The 22nd Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on a UCC by seeking views from the stakeholders, including members of the public and recognised religious organisations.

The SAD has formed a sub-committee comprising party leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Daljit Singh Cheema to form a consensus on the proposed UCC after taking the views of all stakeholders. The views of the Sikh community were taken earlier, the statement said.

SAD leaders, including party spokespersons Charanjit Singh Brar and Arshdeep Singh Kler also attended the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had opposed the UCC, alleging that it will hurt the distinct identity of minority communities in the country.

A UCC refers to a common set of laws that is applicable to all citizens of India and is not based on religion, and deals with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption among other matters. PTI SUN VSD SKY