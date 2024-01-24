SAD submits Punjab minister's 'objectionable video' to governor, seeks probe

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) A Shiromani Akali Dal delegation Wednesday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, urging him to order an inquiry by a central agency into an "objectionable video" of state cabinet minister Balkar Singh.

The SAD delegation led by Bikram Singh Majithia also sought the minister's dismissal from the cabinet.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor here, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the delegation gave the "objectionable video" of minister Balkar Singh to the governor.

The minister could not be immediately reached for his comments on SAD's accusations.

When Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was asked about the SAD delegation meeting the governor, he took a swipe at SAD's Majithia and Cheema, calling them "failed leaders" and said every other day they meet the governor.

The SAD delegation also sought from the governor to forbid minister Balkar Singh from unfurling the national flag on the Republic Day.

On the alleged objectionable video, Majithia said his purpose was not to publicly expose the minister after the video came to him.

"My intent was the chief minister should act on this objectionable video. I also sought time from the CM to speak to him in this regard, but no time was given," said Majithia.

"I waited for two-three months hoping that the minister will resign himself. When there was no response from the government side either and no action was taken against the minister, we decided to meet the governor," said Majithia.

Targeting the AAP government, Majithia said instead of taking action against Balkar Singh, "a vendetta exercise was initiated against me".

Claiming that he was acting in public interest, Majithia said "this is an issue of morality and ethics".

The SAD leaders alleged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was supporting the minister and could not be trusted to deliver justice in the case. They told the governor that the victim had allegedly been intimidated and suppressed due to which she did not come forward to register a case against the minister.

"An independent probe coupled with the dismissal of the minister will alone pave the way for the truth to come out in the matter," a SAD leader said.

The delegation also sought from the governor to forbid ministers Lal Chand Kataruchak and Aman Arora from unfurling the national flag on Republic Day.

Kataruchak was last year accused of "sexual misconduct" and the governor at that time had asked the CM to take action against him. Later, the victim had withdrawn his complaint in the matter.

Minister Arora, along with eight others, was sentenced to a two-year imprisonment by a court in Sangrur district on December 21 in a 15-year-old case in which a relative of Arora had accused him of attacking him in his house.

The governor on January 5 had written to Mann raising a question on why the convict has not been divested of membership thus disregarding apex court directions.

The governor, in his letter, had also cited a judgment of the Supreme Court, as per which MLA stands divested of membership if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than two years by a trial court. PTI CHS SUN KVK KVK