SAD takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Bittu; says their comments 'expose' their level of maturity

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for their remarks against each other and said they "expose" the level of maturity of these political leaders.
The party's remarks came a day after Gandhi called Bittu, Union Minister of State for Railway, a "traitor", prompting the BJP to accuse the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha of insulting the entire Sikh community and demand that Speaker Om Birla take action against him.
It happened right outside Parliament's Makar Dwar on Wednesday. As Bittu was entering the House on Wednesday morning, Gandhi called him "a traitor" and the minister retorted with "desh ke dushman" (enemy of the nation) jibe.
Reacting to the incident, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal took a swipe at Gandhi and Bittu, and said, "I feel both are correct." SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the level of political leadership in the country could only be pitied after seeing what happened between Gandhi and Bittu.
"It exposes the level of maturity these political leaders have," he further said, adding, "The issues of the people need to be discussed in Parliament. Such incidents do not deserve any importance." On the BJP's accusation that Gandhi insulted the entire Sikh community, Cheema asserted that personal disputes should not be made the issue of the 'qaum' (Sikh community).
"Their real level has come before the public," Cheema told reporters here.
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said both Gandhi and Bittu had a "love relationship" which later broke.
"They had earlier stayed together. Rahul Gandhi used to say Beant Singh was their family while the Beant Singh family had been saying that Rahul Gandhi was their family. It is their internal matter," said Majithia, while taking a jibe at both the leaders.
Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, had joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after switching over from the Congress.
He is a Rajya Sabha member and was given a ministerial berth in the third term of the Narendra Modi government.
Bittu, a former three-time MP from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib, is serving as the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries. PTI CHS KSS KSS
SAD takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Bittu; says their comments 'expose' their level of maturity
