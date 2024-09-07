SAD to hold 'dharnas' to expose AAP govt's 'anti-people' policies

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will hold district-level 'dharnas' in Punjab to "expose the anti-people policies of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government," the party's working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar said on Saturday.

In a statement here, Bhundar said the district-level 'dharnas' will begin on September 10 from Ludhiana, followed by Ferozepur on September 11, Fazilka on 12, Moga on 13, Sri Mukatsar Sahib on 16, Bathinda on 17, Mansa on 18, Sangrur on 19, Barnala on 20 and in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on September 23.

The party will "expose" the government on how it has "failed" the common man by withdrawing power subsidies, repeatedly increasing value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, increasing bus fare by 23 paise per kilometer, besides other "anti- people" decisions, including increasing tax on vehicles and registration fees of land deeds, said Bhundar.

Fuel prices have gone up in Punjab after the state Cabinet on Thursday gave an approval to hike VAT on petrol and diesel by 61 paise a litre and 92 paise per litre, respectively.

The Cabinet had also given the nod to withdraw the previous Congress government's decision of providing power subsidy of Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers.

SAD also lashed out at the AAP government over the law and order issue.

The law and order "collapsed completely" under Mann's leadership, alleged Bhundar, adding the Industry is "shifting from the state". PTI CHS MNK MNK