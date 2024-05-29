SAD transformed Amritsar into tourism hub: Sukhbir Badal

Amritsar, May 29 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to people in the Amritsar parliamentary constituency to support his party in the Lok Sabha elections, saying it was the SAD that transformed the city into a tourism hub.

During a roadshow in support of SAD Amritsar candidate Anil Joshi, Badal said his party will seek resumption of trade with Pakistan and formulate a special industrial policy for the border belt once it returns to power in Punjab.

"Our heart beats for 'guru ki nagri' (guru's city). That is why we paid homage to the city by creating the Virsati Marg which has led to the development of the inner city as well as given a boost to tourism activities.

"We also developed the plaza around Sri Darbar Sahib and beautified Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath. Tourist projects like Apna Pind and Partition Museum also came up in Amritsar during our government," Badal said.

"Once elected to power, we are committed to investing Rs 1,500 crore to give the entire walled city a heritage look. We will also seek reopening of the international border with Pakistan to give a boost to trade and are committed to formulating a special industrial policy for the border belt," he said.

Urging people to support the SAD, Badal said, "Look around you, Amritsar has become a victim of political apathy. Neither the Congress government nor the AAP government have done anything for the holy city." Badal was accompanied by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and other senior party leaders. PTI CHS DIV DIV