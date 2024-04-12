Saddened by demise of ex-Odisha minister Kamala Das: President Murmu

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of ex-Odisha minister Kamala Das and extended condolences to her family members.

Das died at a hospital in Cuttack in the early hours of Friday, her family said. He was 79.

"Saddened by the demise of senior political leader Dr. Kamala Das, who served as minister in Odisha government. In her long public career, she continuously worked for the progress of Odisha and its people. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family members and followers," Murmu said in a post on X.

Das was first elected as an MLA in 1990 from the Bhograi seat under Balasore district in Odisha on a Janata Dal ticket. She was re-elected in 1995, and then again in 2000 as a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate.

She served as Minister of State for Education & Youth Services and for Health & Family Welfare in the Biju Patnaik government.

Das had also been the Woman and Child Development Minister in the Naveen Patnaik government.

She was dropped as a minister in 2001. Following that, Das switched over to the Congress. She later returned to the BJD in 2014. PTI AKV NB