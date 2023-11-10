Saddened by demise of former Nagaland governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya: President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed sadness at the demise of former Nagaland governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya and said he was a veteran leader who dedicated himself to the welfare of the people.

"His contribution to clean and purposeful public life is worthy of emulation," Murmu said.

Acharya (92), a senior BJP leader, passed away in Mumbai on Friday.

