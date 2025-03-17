Saddened by demise of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan: President Murmu

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the demise of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan and remembered his contribution to the development of Odisha and the country.

"My heartfelt condolences to his son and Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, other family members and admirers," she said in a post on X.

BJP leader Debendra Pradhan, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, passed away on Monday, officials said.

He was 84 and is survived by his son Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union education minister.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Debendra Pradhan, former Union Minister and senior political leader. Having known him for many years, I got the opportunity to witness his dedication for public service, and his contribution to the development of Odisha and the nation during his long period in the service of the people. My heartfelt condolences to his son and Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, other family members and admirers," Murmu said. PTI AKV AS AS