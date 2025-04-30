Saddened by loss of lives in Andhra Pradesh wall collapse incident: President Murmu

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Andhra Pradesh and wished for the early recovery of those injured.

Seven people died when a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Saddened by the loss of lives including those of women in a wall collapse incident in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families. May the injured recover soon," Murmu said in a post on X. PTI AKV NB NB