Saddened by loss of lives in firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she was saddened to know about the loss of lives in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Eight workers -- five women and three men -- were killed in the accident at a fireworks manufacturing unit near Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi. Seven rooms where the firecrackers were stocked were gutted, police said.

"Saddened to learn about the loss of many lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," the President said in a post on X.