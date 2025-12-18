Saddened by passing of eminent sculptor Ram Sutar: President Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed condolences on the passing of eminent sculptor Ram Sutar and said his exceptional contributions have enriched India’s artistic and cultural heritage.

“Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Sutar Ji, Padma Bhushan recipient and an eminent sculptor whose exceptional contributions have enriched India’s artistic and cultural heritage,” the president said in a post on X.

“His monumental works, including the Statue of Unity, stand as great symbols of India's enduring legacy. His art will continue to inspire generations of artists. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and admirers,” Murmu said.

Sutar, 100, breathed his last at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida late Wednesday night.

Creator of the world's tallest statue – Statue of Unity – in Gujarat, Sutar was known for works such as the statue of V D Savarkar at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, among others. PTI AKV ARI