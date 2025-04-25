Saddened by security lapse for tourists in J&K, hope safety measures improve: Pahalgam victim's kin

Indore, Apr 25 (PTI) The family of Sushil Nathaniel, an Indore resident killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, on Friday said it was saddened by the security lapse for tourists in sensitive Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed hope that stricter measures will be put in place in the wake of the terror attack.

At least 26 people were killed and many others were injured when terrorists attacked Baisaran, a major tourist spot in Pahalgam of south Kashmir, on Tuesday. Most of the deceased persons were tourists.

Talking to PTI, Nathaniel's younger brother Vikas said, "We are not blaming anyone for Sushil's death in the terror attack, but we are saddened by the lapse in the security for tourists in a place like Jammu and Kashmir." He said he hoped that the government will put in place stricter security arrangements for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam incident.

Vikas's wife Jema also said that deployment of security forces should be increased in Jammu and Kashmir to protect tourists from terror incidents.

"If the government feels that tourism is not safe in Jammu and Kashmir at the moment, then it should ban tourists from going there," she said.

Nathaniel was posted as a manager of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in Alirajpur, about 200 km from Indore. Earlier, he had also worked in the divisional office of LIC in Indore.

Nathaniel's colleagues remember him as a cheerful person.

Jyoti John, who worked with him in LIC's Indore division, said, "Nathaniel always met everyone with a smiling face. I have been very close to his entire family." Expressing anguish over the Pahalgam terror attack, she said, "The government will have to take more stringent steps against terrorism so that the family of a person who goes on a holiday does not have to face the pain that Nathaniel's family is facing today." PTI HWP MAS NP