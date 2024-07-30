Saddened by tragic Wayanad landslides: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district and prayed for strength to the kin of those killed.

Soren, in a social media post, also issued helpline numbers stating that any Jharkhand resident trapped in Wayanad could contact the state government for relief.

In one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala, at least 93 people were killed and 128 injured in massive landslides triggered by torrential rain in Wayanad on Tuesday. With hundreds trapped under the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities, rescue agencies were racing against time to pull out any survivors.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of many people due to landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala. May God grant peace to the souls of the departed and give strength to the bereaved families... I pray for speedy relief to those trapped and speedy recovery of the injured," Soren said in a post on X.

"If any migrant from Jharkhand has been affected by the landslide in Wayanad district of Kerala, please contact any of the numbers of Jharkhand State Migrant Control Room for help. The Government of Jharkhand is always at your service," Soren said, sharing toll free number 18003456526.

He also shared WhatsApp numbers 9431336472, 9470132591, 9431336427, 9431336398 and 9431336432.

Wayanad's Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and were cut off by the landslides. PTI NAM ACD