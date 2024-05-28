Saddened over loss of lives in stone quarry collapse in Mizoram: President Murmu

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a stone quarry collapse near Mizoram's Aizawl in and prayed for the success of rescue and relief operations.

"I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery of the injured," she said.

Ten people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Aizawl on Tuesday morning amid incessant rains as an impact of cyclone Remal, police said.

The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said.

"Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a stone quarry collapse near Aizawl in Mizoram. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X. PTI AKV NB