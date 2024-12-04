'Saddening', 'immoral', SGPC condemns attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly condemned an attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was fired at while performing 'sewa' at the entrance of the Golden Temple on Wednesday morning.

Calling the "targeting" of Sukhbir Badal while performing religious service given by the Akal Takht at the holy place "extremely saddening" and "immoral", Dhami said in a statement the violent nature of the assault can also be termed an attack on the religious aura of Sri Harmandar Sahib.

A former terrorist, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, opened fire at Badal from a close range while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday.

Fortunately, the bullet hit the wall as a policeman in plain clothes overpowered the attacker.

The audacious attack, which took place at around 9:30 am, was captured on camera by mediapersons camping outside the Golden Temple to cover the second day of Badal's penance for the "mistakes" committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president said while it has been a tradition of the Akal Takht Sahib to take notice of any 'panthic' disobedience and order religious punishment, it is the duty of every Sikh to follow the same as a humble Sikh.

"Sukhbir Singh Badal is following the orders of Akal Takht Sahib to fulfil his 'tankhah' (religious punishment). Attacking Badal during this time is not only an expression of anti-Panthic mentality and an inhuman act, but also a direct insult to the orders of the Akal Takht Sahib," Dhami said.

He also said the attack on Badal raises big questions about the "laxity" of the Punjab government and the police, and the overall law and order situation in Punjab.

Dhami further appealed to the police to ensure the safety of every Akali leader while fulfilling their religious services given by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Narain Singh Chaura, a resident of Dera Baba Nanak, was whisked away by security officials after the incident.

Television footage showed the shooter slowly moving towards Badal, who was sitting on a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and suddenly pulling out a gun from his pocket.

A policeman in plain clothes standing near Badal quickly intervened and grabbed the attacker's hands. In the melee, a bullet hit the wall behind Badal, who escaped unhurt.