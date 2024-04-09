Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev deplores language for women in political discourse

Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has expressed concern over the language used for women in the recent political discourse and called for changing the narrative.

Such people should be banned for good, he said in a post on 'X.' "In the last two weeks, the language used about women in the political discourse has included "rate card", questions about parentage and disgusting comments about a 75-year-old lady. What is wrong with us? I request the media and influencers, please ban such people for good. We MUST change the narrative about women," he said. PTI SA SA KH