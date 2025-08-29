Sadhu booked on sexual assault charges in Alwar, thrashed by villagers

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) A sadhu has been booked for allegedly sodomising a 22-year-old youth and attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old minor at his ashram in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place during the Pandupol fair in Baldevgarh on Thursday, when the two youths, who were visiting the Hanuman temple, accompanied Bhanwaranand Maharaj to his ashram, officials said.

The youths later approached the police deployed at the fair and complained that the sadhu sodomised one of them and tried to assault the other.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said Bhanwaranand was subsequently detained and questioned. A case was registered and the investigation has been handed over to the Rajgarh Circle Officer.

SP Chaudhary said medical examinations of the victims will be conducted soon. "The truth will be revealed after investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, videos surfaced on social media showing villagers thrashing the sadhu before handing him over to police. Residents also gathered at the police station demanding strict action against the accused.

Police said the sadhu remains in custody and further probe is underway. PTI AG RUK RUK