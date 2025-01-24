Maha Kumbh: Over 10K seers to share their views in 'Sadhuon Ki Mann Ki Baat' prog

Mahakumbh Nagar: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat initiative, a special programme 'Sadhuon Ki Mann Ki Baat' will be organised at the ongoing Maha Kumbh here on Saturday that will provide seers with a platform to share their thoughts on key aspects of Sanatan Dharma.

The unique event will also see the sadhus talking about the initiatives undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath government for the Maha Kumbh, according to an official statement.

The programme's spokesperson said among the other issues to be discussed is ban on cow slaughter.

"The Maha Kumbh, held on the sacred banks of the Triveni Sangam, has become a hub for spiritual discussions on devotion, liberation, and higher knowledge.

To enrich this spiritual dialogue, the Mann Ki Baat program will be hosted for the first time on January 25 from 2 PM to 5 PM at Hari Dham Sanatan Seva Trust in Sector 20 of the Maha Kumbh," the statement said.

The event will feature prominent seers from all Akharas (monastic orders), including Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udasin sects. Notable participants include Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balakanand Giri of Taponidhi Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand, Mahant Ravindra Puri (president of All India Akhara Parishad), Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of Shri Panch Dashnam Akhara, Maha Mandaleshwar Kankeshwari Devi, Shri Mahant Madhavdas of Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara, Shani Dham Peethadheeshwar Maha Mandaleshwar Paramhans Danti Maharaj, and Maha Mandaleshwar 'Computer Baba' of Shri Digambar Akhara, among others.

The government noted that with lakhs of seers attending the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the event bridges devotees and the saintly community, offering discourses and satsangs on spiritual growth and liberation.

"However, the 'Sadhuon Ke Mann Ki Baat' programme aims to address broader social and religious challenges that saints encounter in contemporary times," it added.

Swami Prakashanand, the programme's spokesperson, said that the seers will also discuss critical issues such as the ban on cow slaughter and the planning and execution of the divine and grand Maha Kumbh.

"This initiative will provide a unique platform for the saints to voice their resolutions and ideas for societal and religious progress," he said.