SAD's Badal congratulates people of Delhi for 'exposing lies and deceit' of AAP

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday congratulated the people of Delhi for "exposing the lies and deceit" of AAP.

The BJP was set to stage a comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping AAP away from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country.

Reacting to the latest trends, Badal claimed that AAP "destroyed" Punjab in a manner similar to what it did in Delhi.

"I congratulate the people of Delhi for exposing the web of lies and deceit of AAP. It formed the government in Punjab by misleading the people," Badal told reporters.

Sharing a clip of his interaction with the media in a post on X, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader (SAD) alleged that AAP was engaging in massive corruption and diversion of funds in Punjab, like it did in Delhi.

"I appeal to Punjabis to pack them off in the same manner as Delhiites in the forthcoming assembly elections," Badal said. PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM