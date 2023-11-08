SAD's Harjinder Dhami re-elected SGPC chief for third time

Amritsar, Nov 8 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Wednesday re-elected the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

In the poll for the post of SGPC president, Dhami defeated Balbir Singh Ghunas, who was fielded by SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.

It was for the third time that Dhami became the president of the apex gurdwara body.

The SGPC's general house assembled at Teja Singh Samundri hall here to elect its president and other office bearers, including the general secretary, senior vice-president and junior vice-president.