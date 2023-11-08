SAD's Harjinder Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third time

Amritsar, Nov 8 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Wednesday re-elected the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for the third consecutive term.

In the poll for the post of SGPC chief, Dhami defeated Balbir Singh Ghunas, who was fielded by the opposition group of SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Out of 137 votes, Dhami polled 118 and Ghunas secured 17, while two votes were declared invalid.

SGPC member Harbhajan Singh Masana was elected unopposed as senior vice-president, Gurbakhsh Singh Khalsa as junior vice-president and Bhai Rajinder Singh Mehta as general secretary of the apex gurdwara body.

Eleven members of the SGPC's executive committee include Mohan Singh Bangi, Raghbir Singh Saharanmajra, Jasmer Singh Lachhru, Khushwinder Singh Bhatia, Bibi Hardeep Kaur Khokh, Indermohan Singh Lakhmirwala, Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, Bibi Malkit Kaur Kamalpur, Amarjit Singh Bhalaipur, Bibi Jaspal Kaur, and Jaswant Singh Purain.

Earlier, during the SGPC general house session, the name of Dhami as candidate was proposed by former SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar, seconded by Gobind Singh Longowal and Gurcharan Singh Grewal.

His opponent Ghunas's name was proposed by SGPC member Amrik Singh Shahpur, seconded by Baldev Singh Chungan and Nirmail Singh Jaulan.

Later, speaking to reporters, Dhami said that with the blessing of the Guru, he got this 'sewa' (service) for the third time.

The general elections of the SGPC are coming, he said, adding that whether it is the Central government or the Punjab government, interference is being made in the voter registration process.

He raised the apprehension that the Gurdwara Election Commission is giving little time for SGPC's voter registration process and it appears to be the government's intention to register fewer Sikh voters so that they are shown as a minority in Punjab.

Responding to a question, the SGPC president said, "Today's results of election for SGPC office-bearers show that the entire party is united." Dhami also said that "today there is a big issue before the Sikh community of Sikh prisoners, for which appropriate steps will be taken".