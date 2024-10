Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Monday re-elected the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for a fourth consecutive term.

Dhami defeated his rival and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur who was fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar, a rebel faction of the SAD.

Out of the total 142 votes polled, SAD candidate Dhami secured 107 while Kaur got 33.

Two votes were declared invalid.