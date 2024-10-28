SAD's Harjinder Dhami reelected SGPC chief for 4th term

Amritsar, Oct 28 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Monday reelected the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for a fourth consecutive term.

He defeated his rival and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur who was fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar, a rebel faction of the SAD.

Out of the total 142 votes polled, Dhami secured 107 while Kaur got 33. Two votes were declared invalid.

The SGPC general house meeting was held in the presence of the Guru Granth Sahib at Teja Singh Samari Hall at the SGPC headquarters.

During the general house meeting, Dhami's name was proposed by former president Kirpal Singh Badungar, and was seconded by Bhai Gobind Singh Longowal and Alvinderpal Singh Pakhoke.

Jagir Kaur's name was proposed by Amrik Singh Shahpur, and seconded by Mithu Singh Kahneke and Satwinder Singh Tohra. Also, senior Vice President Raghujit Singh's name was proposed by Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, and seconded by Ravinder Singh Khalsa and Phumman Singh.

During the session, the 'head granthi' of Harmandar Sahib, Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Giani Sultan Singh, and 142 members of the SGPC were present.

Raghujit Singh Virk was elected senior vice president, Baldev Singh Kalyan junior vice president, and Sher Singh Mandwala as general secretary.

The 11-member SGPC executive members include Bibi Harjinder Kaur, Amrik Singh Vachhoa, Surjit Singh Tughalwal, Paramjit Singh Khalsa, Surjit Singh Garhi, Baldev Singh Kayampur, Daljit Singh Bhinder, Sukhharpreet Singh Rode, Ravinder Singh Khalsa, Jaswant Singh Purain and Paramjit Singh Raipur.

Along with this, SGPC member Kulwant Singh Manna was appointed honorary chief secretary.

Addressing the media after being elected the president, Dhami said he has got the responsibility to serve the Sikh community with the grace of the Guru and he will try to fulfil it with humility and Panthic sentiments.

He alleged that in this year's election, along with the AAP government of Punjab, the union government, the BJP, RSS, and Congress "put a lot of pressure", but the SGPC members firmly stood with their mother party Shiromani Akali Dal and set an example.

The results of this election are a clear answer to the "anti-Panthic forces".

He thanked the SGPC members, and the entire leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal and said their responsibility has now increased and they will work with dedication.

Dhami also detailed the plans and priorities of the SGPC and said religious preaching will be mainly concentrated, and special attention will be given to health, education, and human welfare activities.

He said the teachings of the gurus are very important for human life which will be propagated extensively.

Firmness in Sikh principles and living accordingly is a must for every Sikh, and its preaching will be taken up on the agenda.

Hoping for cooperation from all the 'Sikh Sampradas' and organisations, he said that the work of preaching religion should be a joint effort of the entire community, for which they would all approach. PTI JMS CHS VSD TIR TIR