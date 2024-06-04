SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal wins from Bathinda, defeats AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal won from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, defeating her nearest rival and AAP nominee Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, according to the Election Commission.

A three-time MP, Harsimrat trounced Khuddian by a margin of 49,656 votes, the EC website showed.

Harsimrat polled 3.76 lakh votes while Khuddian got 3.26 lakh votes.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. PTI CHS VSD KSS KSS