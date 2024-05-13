SAD's Harsimrat Kaur declares assets worth Rs 135 crore

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) SAD's Bathinda candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal has declared her assets, including that of her husband, worth Rs 135.79 crore, according to her poll affidavit.

Kaur (57), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's wife, on Monday filed her nomination papers from the Bathinda parliamentary constituency.

According to her poll affidavit, Kaur has declared her and her husband's movable and immovable assets amounting to 54.86 crore and Rs 80.93 crore, respectively.

She has also declared the assets size of the Sukhbir Badal HUF amounting to Rs 62.70 crore.

She has declared Rs 4,136 cash in hand while her husband has Rs 1.48 lakh, as per the affidavit. She owns jewellery worth Rs 7.03 crore. Kaur has declared immovable properties in Haryana's Sirsa, and Punjab's Mohali.

She did a diploma in textile designing from the South Delhi Polytechnic in New Delhi in 1987.

She has declared her liabilities at Rs 2.93 crore. PTI CHS MNK MNK