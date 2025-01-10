SAD's working committee accepts Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party chief

Chandigarh: The working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Friday accepted the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as party chief, party leaders said.

Advertisment

The move came over a month after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh asked the SAD to implement the December 2 edict at the earliest, while referring to the direction of accepting the resignation of Badal.

Badal's resignation was accepted in the working committee meeting held at the party's headquarters here.

Speaking to reporters after his resignation was accepted, Badal thanked the party workers and leaders for their support.

Advertisment

Badal had tendered his resignation as the party chief on November 16 last year but the party's working committee did not accept his resignation, appealing him to reconsider his resignation otherwise the entire committee would resign enmasse.

While pronouncing the religious punishment for Badal and other leaders for the "mistakes" committed by the SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017 on December 2, the Akal Takht had also directed the SAD's working committee to accept the resignation of Badal as party chief and other leaders.

Badal was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, on August 30 last year. He had undergone religious punishment.