Saeeda Vineeta joins NGT as Registrar General

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Saeeda Vineeta, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services, recently joined on deputation as the new registrar general in the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal.

She joined the state’s judicial service in 2007 as a civil judge (junior division) and was promoted to the senior division in 2012.

Vineeta, who became a district judge in October 2018, also worked as secretary of the Madhya Pradesh District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

She also worked in the MP Judicial Academy as a faculty member from April 2022.

In the last 16 years, she dealt with various civil and criminal matters, including those related to land acquisitions, arbitration proceedings, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, heinous offences and motor accident cases.

As the DLSA secretary, she worked on matters related to victim compensation scheme.

Vineeta joined as the registrar general on July 27 after being appointed by a selection committee.