SAF constable shoots his uncle after argument; victim critical

Morena (MP), Mar 7 (PTI) A Special Armed Force (SAF) constable allegedly shot his uncle using a country-made pistol following a minor dispute in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, leaving him seriously injured, police said on Saturday.

The injured man received primary treatment at the district hospital on Friday before doctors referred him to Gwalior for advanced treatment.

Police said the accused, Ravi Gurjar, is a constable posted with the SAF's 5th Battalion in Morena.

"He and his uncle Raju Gurjar had an argument in the Sumawali area on Friday morning, prompting the constable to fire a round using a country-made pistol. The bullet hit Raju Gurjar in the thigh," police said.

The accused fled the scene, while his uncle was taken to Morena district hospital and was subsequently referred to Gwalior, police said.

According to police, the father and uncle of the accused constable had separated recently after a dispute in their family.

A Sumawali police station officer said the injured man's statement is being recorded at the Gwalior hospital.

"After recording his statement, a case will be registered. We will also inform the SAF battalion and arrest the accused soon," he added. PTI COR LAL NSK