SAF jawan kills constable wife in MP's Balaghat, surrenders

Balaghat, Nov 4 (PTI) A Special Armed Forces (SAF) jawan surrendered after killing his constable wife in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, a police official said on Monday.

SAF jawan Vishal Baghel strangled his wife Upasana, attached to Balaghat police line, on Sunday night, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Sonam Jharwade.

"He surrendered at Kotwali police station this morning. It seems he too wanted to commit suicide as we found a noose in his room. However, all this is being investigated," Jharwade said.

The deceased's kin said Upasana was living with her mother and two-year-old son in a rented accommodation.

"Her mother had gone to their native village. Baghel reached here on Karwa Chauth. He had also earlier attacked his in-laws seeking dowry and arguing over Upasana's salary," the kin said. PTI COR ADU BNM