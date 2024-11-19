Safai Karamcharis' welfare discussed with Southern Railway officials

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, M Venkatesan, held discussions with Southern Railway General Manager R N Singh on Tuesday, focusing on initiatives for the welfare and development of Safai Karamcharis.

The meeting addressed policy guidelines regarding the deployment of contractual employees under various cleaning contracts, as well as issues related to the socio-economic, working, and service conditions of Safai Karamcharis.

Venkatesan also interacted with representatives of outsourced contract agencies, inquiring about the salaries, working hours, and whether contractual workers received a Deepavali bonus.

The meeting was attended by Additional General Manager of Southern Railway Kaushal Kishore, Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai Division B Vishwanath Eerya, and other officials.

The Chairman further reviewed the amenities provided to Safai Karamcharis at their workplaces, according to a release from M Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway. PTI SSK JSP SSK ROH