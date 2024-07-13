Safdarjung Hospital, ICMR conduct continuing medical education programme

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Over 50 delegates participated in a continuing medical education-cum-workshop programme organised by the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Safdarjung Hospital, in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Dr Vandana Talwar, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, inaugurated the workshop, emphasising, "Assistive technology is a crucial component in enhancing the independence and quality of life for individuals with disabilities. This programme represents our commitment to advancing knowledge and practice in this vital field." She further said that the impact of assistive technology is profound.

"It can be the difference between dependence and independence, exclusion and inclusion, limited prospects and full participation in the society." Dr Ravinder Singh, senior scientist at ICMR, said that rapid advancements in assistive technology offer unprecedented opportunities to improve accessibility.

"Our focus at ICMR is to support research that translates these innovations into practical, life-changing solutions for patients," he said.

Dr Ajay Gupta, head of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Safdarjung Hospital, highlighted the institution's role and said, "As leaders in rehabilitation medicine, we at Safdarjung Hospital are dedicated to integrating cutting-edge assistive technologies into our patient care protocols. This workshop is a step towards ensuring our medical professionals are at the forefront of these developments." According to Dr Suman Badhal, "The enthusiasm and engagement we've seen from the delegates who were from ICMR, AIIMS, NIHFW, ALIMCO and PMR experts today underscore the growing recognition of assistive technology's importance in healthcare. It's heartening to see such interest in improving patient outcomes through technological advancements." The workshop provided a platform for healthcare professionals to discuss the latest advancements in assistive technology and explore ways to enhance accessibility for patients with various disabilities. PTI PLB ZMN