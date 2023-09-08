'Safe City' project in Haryana soon: DGP

Faridabad, Sep 8 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur Friday said the ‘Safe City’ project will be started soon in Haryana to “instil a sense of security among women” at workplaces, educational institutions and in public transport.

Addressing a press conference here, Kapur said maintaining law and order in the state, prompt redressal of citizens' complaints, women's security, curbing drug menace and rooting out corruption were his top priorities.

The DGP said the ‘Safe City’ project would ensure that the women did not have any doubt about their safety while travelling at night, especially while using services of cab operators such as Ola and Uber and auto drivers, as the police would regularly collect data from such operators.

He advised women travelling late at night to register themselves on the emergency helpline number 112. Women can take a photo of the vehicle or driver from their registered mobile number and send it to 112, therefore enabling the police to trace the vehicle in which the woman is travelling and provide immediate assistance if necessary.

The auto drivers are required to display information including auto number, name of the auto driver and mobile number in front of the auto. Petrol pump operators and jewellers could also get themselves registered on 112, the DGP added.

Asserting that there would be "zero tolerance against corruption", Kapur said that employees performing better would be recognised while those neglecting their responsibilities or involved in corrupt practices would be taken to task. He urged people to contact the toll-free number 1800 180 2022 of the Anti-Corruption Bureau if they wanted to report against any corrupt officer.

Speaking about strengthening road safety, the DGP said a road safety audit would be conducted to ensure that roads are in better condition, while the drivers would be made aware about getting their vehicles checked from time to time and travel keeping in mind the road safety standards.

Highlighting the priorities of Haryana Police, the DGP said that directions have been given to dispose of the complaints on a priority basis and to take feedback to ascertain the satisfaction level of complainants.

A feedback cell has been set up by the police and suggestions received for further improvement in the service delivery would be considered, he said. PTI COR RPA RPA