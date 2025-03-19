Safe conclusion of your mission has brought relief to 1.4 billion Indians: Kharge to Williams

New Delhi: The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday welcomed the return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth after a prolonged mission to the International Space Station and said her remarkable resilience serves as a profound inspiration to space enthusiasts worldwide.

NASA astronauts Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth early Wednesday onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida.

For Williams and Wilmore, test pilots for Boeing's new Starliner capsule, an eight-day mission stretched to more than nine months as a series of helium leaks and thruster failures deemed their spacecraft unsafe. The spacecraft returned without them in September last year.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Welcome back to Earth, Sunita Williams! On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend our warmest felicitations and heartfelt good wishes upon your safe and successful return with NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore."

"The safe conclusion of your extended mission has brought a sense of relief and elation to the 1.4 billion citizens of India, who are immensely proud of your accomplishments," he said.

"Your remarkable resilience and outstanding commitment serve as a profound inspiration to space enthusiasts worldwide and is a testament to human accomplishments," the Congress president said.

India has consistently championed the cultivation of scientific temper and the spirit of inquiry, Kharge said.

"I join our astronauts, scientists, space engineers and researchers who burn the midnight oil in serving humanity, in celebrating this momentous occasion.

"As we collectively commemorate global achievements in the field of space exploration, a domain that transcends the limitations of narrow perspectives and prejudiced thinking, we express our sincere gratitude for your invaluable service to humanity," he said.