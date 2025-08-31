Safe relocation of landslide-affected families govt's top priority: J-K CM Abdullah

Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that safe relocation of landslide-affected families is his government's first priority, followed by their comprehensive rehabilitation.

Abdullah was interacting with locals at Balli Nallah and Thard in Udhampur district, whose houses have been damaged by landslides.

Assuring them of full government support, Abdullah directed the district administration to immediately provide ration, clean drinking water, restore power supply, set up temporary shelters, and provide other assistance to the affected families.

“The first priority is the safe relocation of the affected families from the vulnerable areas, followed by a comprehensive rehabilitation programme once connectivity is restored," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, police evacuated three families from the far-flung areas of Surni and Jandror in Udhampur district after their houses started developing cracks due to landslides.

A team from the Ghordi police police reached the affected villages and assisted the landslide-hit families in shifting their belongings and other essentials, a police spokesman said.

The timely intervention helped three families move to safer places before their houses collapsed, he said.

Hundreds of houses have been damaged by landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods across the Jammu division owing to record rainfall earlier this week. PTI TAS ARI